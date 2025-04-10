Gift from family member earns Maryland woman $30,000 lottery prize

April 10 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who rarely plays the lottery received a ticket as a gift from a family member and won a $30,000 prize.

The Anne Arundel County woman told Maryland Lottery officials she doesn't buy tickets for herself very often, but a relative recently gifted her a $3 Bonus Crossword scratch-off ticket.

"We were visiting a sick family member back in March," the player recalled. "As we were leaving, he just handed it to me."

The ticket turned out to be a $30,000 winner, but the player wasn't convinced.

"I knew what I was seeing couldn't be real, so I didn't get too excited," she said. "Even though I knew it wasn't really what it looked like, I put it in a safe place."

She said reality didn't set in until she showed the ticket to her relative.

"I watched his face when I showed him the ticket. That told me all I needed to know," she said.