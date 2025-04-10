April 10 (UPI) -- A red-tailed boa constrictor on the loose in suburban Sydney was finally captured by a professional reptile wrangler -- thanks in part to the efforts of a TV news reporter.

The boa constrictor, a snake native to parts of Central and South America, was caught on camera near the Tom Ugly's Bridge in Sylvania on Sunday, prompting the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development to issue a warning to the public.

Alice Hogg, a reporter for 10 News First, was out talking to members of the public Thursday at the Sylvania Boat Ramp, near the scene of the original sighting, when she spotted the snake's distinctive markings behind a rock next to a sidewalk.

A member of the public who was with Hogg at the time had experience with snakes and carefully removed the serpent from its hiding place.

The duo contacted authorities, and Tyler Gibbons from Shire Snake Wranglers responded to the scene.

Gibbons told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. that the 5-foot-long snake is only a juvenile and still has "a lot of growing to do." He said the non-native snake was healthy, calm and friendly.

"He never tried to bite me or anything like that. So, yeah, they're beautiful snakes," Gibbons said.

The snake was turned over to the NSW Department of Primary Industries, which has not yet announced what it plans to do with the boa.

Boa constrictors are not legal to keep as pets in Australia, as they are considered an invasive species.