April 10, 2025 / 4:46 PM

Puppy survives 100-foot fall into abandoned silo

By Ben Hooper
April 10 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Missouri pulled off a "complex rescue" when a puppy took a 100-foot fall into an abandoned silo.

The St. Louis Fire Department said crews responded to the silo at the Cementland site on the North Riverfront on Wednesday when the young dog fell.

The department said on social media that it was a "complex issue" that required a firefighter to be lowered into the silo to retrieve the canine.

The dog, dubbed Silo by rescuers, was said to be "in great spirits" after the rescue and was taken to St. Louis Animal Control for evaluation.

Follow Us