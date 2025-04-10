Rescuers use orange fence to corral loose goat in San Diego

April 10 (UPI) -- The San Diego Humane Society said it took a total 12 officers to wrangle a goat found wandering loose in the city.

The SDHS said the male Anglo-Nubian goat was reported Wednesday morning in the Valencia Park neighborhood.

Officers arrived to find the animal in a large grassy field, with plenty of room to flee.

The rescuers called in backup and a total 12 officers ended up using a plastic orange fence to guide the goat into a waiting livestock trailer.

The goat is being cared for at the SDHS' Escondido Campus until its owner can be identified.

The rescue came just a few days after the San Diego Humane Society rounded up an emu running loose through Vista, a suburb of the city. The emu is also currently being kept in Escondido.