Trending
Odd News
April 10, 2025 / 12:23 PM

Rescuers use orange fence to corral loose goat in San Diego

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

April 10 (UPI) -- The San Diego Humane Society said it took a total 12 officers to wrangle a goat found wandering loose in the city.

The SDHS said the male Anglo-Nubian goat was reported Wednesday morning in the Valencia Park neighborhood.

Officers arrived to find the animal in a large grassy field, with plenty of room to flee.

The rescuers called in backup and a total 12 officers ended up using a plastic orange fence to guide the goat into a waiting livestock trailer.

The goat is being cared for at the SDHS' Escondido Campus until its owner can be identified.

The rescue came just a few days after the San Diego Humane Society rounded up an emu running loose through Vista, a suburb of the city. The emu is also currently being kept in Escondido.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Alaska woman's nearly 3-inch mouth gape breaks world record
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Alaska woman's nearly 3-inch mouth gape breaks world record
April 9 (UPI) -- An Alaska woman had her massive mouth measured by a dentist and broke a Guinness World Record with her 2.98-inch gape.
NASA offers $3M in competition to recycle human poop in space
Odd News // 22 hours ago
NASA offers $3M in competition to recycle human poop in space
April 9 (UPI) -- NASA is offering $3 million to anyone who proposes technology to solve an unusual problem: recycling feces and other human waste in space.
Trash cleared from N.J. beaches includes vampire teeth, bathroom sink
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Trash cleared from N.J. beaches includes vampire teeth, bathroom sink
April 9 (UPI) -- A New Jersey group said its 2024 beach clean-up operations resulted in 276,899 pieces of trash being cleaned up, including unusual items like a rubber foot, a full can of ravioli and a set of vampire teeth.
Mystery creature caught on camera in Colorado 'might be a raccoon'
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mystery creature caught on camera in Colorado 'might be a raccoon'
April 9 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado said a mysterious creature caught on camera outside a resident's home might be a raccoon with mange -- but they aren't sure.
Kitten rescued from tree outside Ohio animal shelter
Odd News // 1 day ago
Kitten rescued from tree outside Ohio animal shelter
April 8 (UPI) -- An animal rescue group in Ohio had to call for help when one of five kittens abandoned outside the facility climbed a nearby tree and became stranded.
Missing Utah dog found 1,000 miles from home in Texas
Odd News // 1 day ago
Missing Utah dog found 1,000 miles from home in Texas
April 8 (UPI) -- A dog who went missing in Utah turned up about two weeks later at an animal shelter in Texas -- over 1,000 miles from home.
Man visiting lottery office to claim $50,000 prize wins another $100,000
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man visiting lottery office to claim $50,000 prize wins another $100,000
April 8 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man waiting at a lottery office to claim a $50,000 prize received a Keno ticket as a birthday gift from his daughter -- and won another $100,000.
Kentucky restaurant intentionally filled with clean water to keep flood at bay
Odd News // 1 day ago
Kentucky restaurant intentionally filled with clean water to keep flood at bay
April 8 (UPI) -- The owners of a Kentucky restaurant in the path of the Ohio river floods shared their unusual strategy for keeping the dirty water out: intentionally flooding the building with clean water.
Uber's lost and found items include live turtle, chainsaw
Odd News // 1 day ago
Uber's lost and found items include live turtle, chainsaw
April 8 (UPI) -- Uber released its annual "Lost & Found Index," an accounting of items left behind in ride-share cars including a mannequin head with human hair, a live turtle and a 5-gallon bucket of beans.
Alaska Zoo's bears perform quality control for 'bear-resistant' trash bins
Odd News // 2 days ago
Alaska Zoo's bears perform quality control for 'bear-resistant' trash bins
April 7 (UPI) -- Sanitation officials in Anchorage, Alaska, put their bear-resistant trash bins to the test with the help of some product testing experts: the Alaska Zoo's bears.

Trending Stories

Alaska woman's nearly 3-inch mouth gape breaks world record
Alaska woman's nearly 3-inch mouth gape breaks world record
Man visiting lottery office to claim $50,000 prize wins another $100,000
Man visiting lottery office to claim $50,000 prize wins another $100,000
Kentucky restaurant intentionally filled with clean water to keep flood at bay
Kentucky restaurant intentionally filled with clean water to keep flood at bay
Uber's lost and found items include live turtle, chainsaw
Uber's lost and found items include live turtle, chainsaw
NASA offers $3M in competition to recycle human poop in space
NASA offers $3M in competition to recycle human poop in space

Follow Us