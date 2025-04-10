Trending
April 10, 2025 / 2:06 PM

British teenager hand-draws 1,300-page flip-book

By Ben Hooper
April 10 (UPI) -- A British teenager broke a Guinness World Record by hand-drawing a flip-book that went on for 1,300 pages.

Max Budgen, 17, of Petersfield, Hampshire, told Guinness World Records he drew his flip-book, titled Thunder Strikes, over the course of several days.

"The record attempt itself took place over a number of days. I'd sit down on my desk, at school, on trains and I'd draw," he said.

The finished flip-book earned him the title for the most pages in a hand-drawn flip-book.

"Some of the toughest moments that I encountered whilst attempting this record, I think is the fact that flip books usually are meant to be short, snappy and interesting narratives," he said.

"By the time I was on page 500 or so, I was getting rather bored and running out of ideas. But, nevertheless, I reminded myself that world records aren't meant to be easy. So I persevered and carried on."

