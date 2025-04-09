April 9 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado said a mysterious creature caught on camera outside a resident's home might be a raccoon with mange -- but they aren't sure.

A Pueblo resident named Janay captured video of the animal she has spotted repeatedly outside her Mohawk Road home.

Janay said the animal hissed at her when she saw it Friday and Monday.

Local residents who viewed the footage theorized it could be a wolverine, badger, opossum or even the mythical chupacabra.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials reviewed the footage in an attempt to identify the mystery creature.

"We think this animal might be a raccoon with mange," a CPW representative told KOAA-TV. "It's tough to be 100% sure, but the use of the front paws and the size makes us think it's a raccoon."