April 9, 2025 / 2:29 PM

Alaska woman's nearly 3-inch mouth gape breaks world record

By Ben Hooper
@guinnessworldrecords Largest mouth gape (female): 7.59 cm (2.98 in) - Marie Pearl Zellmer Robinson ♬ original sound - Guinness World Records

April 9 (UPI) -- An Alaska woman had her massive mouth measured by a dentist and broke a Guinness World Record with her 2.98-inch gape.

Ketchikan resident Marie Pearl Zellmer Robinson said she always knew she had a large mouth, but hadn't considered it might be a world record until she saw a video of the previous record-holder, Samantha Ramsdell, whose mouth gape was measured at 2.56 inches in 2021.

"I just watched the videos a few times. I'm like, 'Huh, that's funny. I could fit that kind of stuff in my mouth too! Hey, I wonder if I can beat her,'" Robinson told Guinness World Records.

Robinson's dentist measured her mouth gape at 2.98 inches, earning her the title for the largest mouth gape (female).

"I've always kind of known I had a big mouth," she told the Ketchikan Daily News. "I talk a lot, and apparently I do have a physically big mouth, but we never really did anything about it. It was always just kind of a joke that I could fit two, you know, three and a half Jenga blocks in my mouth, type of concept, when you're kids."

Robinson said she doesn't show her mouth off as much now that she's an adult.

"When I do, it kind of creeps people out," she said. "That's a creepy jaw!"

She said earning the title was a sort of redemption for her, after she missed out on joining an attempt for the world's largest Wellington boot race in 2013 because she couldn't get the day off work.

"Now I get to join the rest of them and have a Guinness World Records title with a lot of other people in town," she said.

