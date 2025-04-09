Trash cleared from N.J. beaches includes vampire teeth, bathroom sink

April 9 (UPI) -- A New Jersey group said its 2024 beach clean-up operations resulted in 276,899 pieces of trash being cleaned up, including unusual items like a rubber foot, a full can of ravioli and a set of vampire teeth.

Clean Ocean Action released its 2024 Beach Sweeps report, offering insight into the group's numerous beach clean-up events last year.

The "Dirty Dozen," the 12 most commonly-found items on beaches, included plastic bottle caps, food and candy wrappers, straws, plastic bottles, cigarette filters, plastic cap rings, cigar tips, metal drink cans, packing foam, paper pieces and assorted pieces of plastic.

Some of the more unique items included a set of vampire teeth, a rubber foot, an unopened can of ravioli, a punching bag, a full container of Wawa brand sausage and eggs, a gallon of maple syrup, an Invisalign retainer, a message in a liquor bottle, a Victoria's Secret bra, a jar of marijuana, an inflatable hot tub, a bedpan, multiple uncooked hams, a boat cabin door and a bathroom sink.

Clean Ocean Action said this year's Beach Sweeps will kick off April 12.