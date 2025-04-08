Man visiting lottery office to claim $50,000 prize wins another $100,000

April 8 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man waiting at a lottery office to claim a $50,000 prize received a Keno ticket as a birthday gift from his daughter -- and won another $100,000.

Carthage resident Dennis Parks told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he was at the lottery's Greensboro Regional Office & Claim Center to collect a $50,000 prize from a Merry Multiplier scratch-off ticket when his daughter, who accompanied him on the trip, bought him a Keno ticket.

"She bought the ticket for me for my birthday," Parks said. "It was my 81st birthday on Monday."

The Keno ticket turned out to be a $100,000 winner.

"It was just my day I guess," he said.

Parks said his dual prizes will go toward paying bills and taking a family trip to Ohio.