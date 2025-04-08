April 8 (UPI) -- An animal rescue group in Ohio had to call for help when one of five kittens abandoned outside the facility climbed a nearby tree and became stranded.

Toledo Animal Rescue officials said someone left the kittens outside of the facility Monday, with four of them found near a woodpile.

They soon discovered there was a fifth kitten, but it was stranded high up in a nearby tree.

"This is definitely a different one for us," Steve Kiessling, director of Toledo Animal Rescue, told WTOl-TV. "We've had animals dumped in all sorts of ways, shapes and forms, but this is the first time we've had to get someone up in a tree for us."

The shelter summoned help from Cleveland-based Treetop Cat Rescue, which sent an experienced climber to retrieve the feline.

Treetop Cat Rescue shared a video of the rescuer scaling the tree and safely bringing to kitten back down to earth.

Toledo Animal Rescue said the kittens will be made available for adoption once they are cleared by a veterinarian.