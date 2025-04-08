Trending
Odd News
April 8, 2025 / 1:58 PM

Kentucky restaurant intentionally filled with clean water to keep flood at bay

By Ben Hooper
April 8 (UPI) -- The owners of a Kentucky restaurant in the path of the Ohio river floods shared their unusual strategy for keeping the dirty water out: intentionally flooding the building with clean water.

Andrew Masterson, co-owner of Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille in Prospect, posted a live video to Facebook showing how he and his team are keeping the silty floodwater out of the building.

Masterson and the restaurant's employees used sinks, faucets and a well water pump to fill the restaurant with about 6 feet of clean freshwater to keep the filthy flood at bay.

"We disconnected kitchen equipment and electrical panels beforehand," Masterson explained in the video.

Masterson said that if the strategy continues to be successful, it could save the restaurant from expensive and time-consuming clean-up work.

He said he remains concerned that the floodwaters could enter the restaurant through windows, doors or ductwork if the water levels outside reach higher than 6 feet.

