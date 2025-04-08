Missing Utah dog found 1,000 miles from home in Texas

April 8 (UPI) -- A dog who went missing in Utah turned up about two weeks later at an animal shelter in Texas -- over 1,000 miles from home.

The Colony Animal Services said the dog, named Huey, was picked up as a stray by the Collin County Animal Shelter and it was later learned the canine's owner had been searching for him for about two weeks.

Shelter officials said they were surprised to learn Huey had run away while in the care of a family friend and had somehow traveled more than 1,000 miles from Utah to Collin County in the space of just a couple weeks.

The shelter said Huey will be traveling home this week after members of the community donated about $2,000 to cover the cost of the canine's transportation.