Trending
Odd News
April 8, 2025 / 1:20 PM

Uber's lost and found items include live turtle, chainsaw

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
The 2025 Uber Lost &amp; Found Index, which lists the most common and most "unique" items left behind in ride-share cars, includes a mannequin with human hair. Photo courtesy of Uber
1 of 3 | The 2025 Uber Lost & Found Index, which lists the most common and most "unique" items left behind in ride-share cars, includes a mannequin with human hair. Photo courtesy of Uber

April 8 (UPI) -- Uber released its annual "Lost & Found Index," an accounting of items left behind in ride-share cars including a mannequin head with human hair, a live turtle and a 5-gallon bucket of beans.

The 2025 Uber Lost & Found Index, released Tuesday, also revealed the most commonly left-behind items were phones, keys and wallets, with New York City being named "the most forgetful city."

Some of the most "unique" items cited by Uber included a mannequin head with human hair, a chainsaw, a Ghostbusters ghost trap, fresh breast milk, a live pet turtle, a urinal, a set of Shrek ears, 15 hookahs, a bouquet of 100 red roses, Ozempic, 10 live lobsters, a Viking drinking horn, a taxidermied rabbit and a passenger's divorce papers.

The food-related items on the index included a 5-gallon bucket of beans, 175 hamburger sliders, 108 eggs, 24 cans of corn and a "bucket" of feta cheese.

"From wayward mannequin heads to live lobsters, Uber riders have left behind some truly unforgettable items this year," said Camiel Irving, vice president of operations at Uber. "Whether essential or totally unusual, we understand how important it is to be reunited with your lost belongings."

"The Uber Lost & Found Index celebrates the most unique and commonly forgotten items, while reminding riders that getting support to retrieve their prized possessions is simple through the Uber app," Irving said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Kentucky restaurant intentionally filled with clean water to keep flood at bay
Odd News // 24 minutes ago
Kentucky restaurant intentionally filled with clean water to keep flood at bay
April 8 (UPI) -- The owners of a Kentucky restaurant in the path of the Ohio river floods shared their unusual strategy for keeping the dirty water out: intentionally flooding the building with clean water.
Alaska Zoo's bears perform quality control for 'bear-resistant' trash bins
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Alaska Zoo's bears perform quality control for 'bear-resistant' trash bins
April 7 (UPI) -- Sanitation officials in Anchorage, Alaska, put their bear-resistant trash bins to the test with the help of some product testing experts: the Alaska Zoo's bears.
Small goat on the loose wrangled in New Hampshire
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Small goat on the loose wrangled in New Hampshire
April 7 (UPI) -- A New Hampshire police officer called out on a report of a loose animal ended up wrangling a small goat wandering through a neighborhood.
Man helping mom move furniture finds long-lost lottery ticket worth $50,000
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Man helping mom move furniture finds long-lost lottery ticket worth $50,000
April 7 (UPI) -- A Maryland man helping his mom move some furniture found a stash of scratch-off lottery tickets that had been intended as Christmas stocking stuffers -- and one turned out to be a $50,000 winner.
Emu on the loose for nearly a year gets new home at New York zoo
Odd News // 1 day ago
Emu on the loose for nearly a year gets new home at New York zoo
April 7 (UPI) -- An emu on the loose in New York's Broome County for nearly a year was finally captured and has a new permanent home at a zoo.
Cruise ship crew breaks world record with 1,391 Lego boats
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cruise ship crew breaks world record with 1,391 Lego boats
April 7 (UPI) -- A company celebrated the launch of its newest cruise ship by assembling 1,391 Lego ships and lining them up on the deck.
Five sheep found wandering in Washington traffic
Odd News // 1 day ago
Five sheep found wandering in Washington traffic
April 7 (UPI) -- Authorities in Washington are trying to find the owner of five sheep found wandering loose on a Clallam County road.
Philadelphia Zoo announces hatching of its first Galapagos tortoise babies
Odd News // 3 days ago
Philadelphia Zoo announces hatching of its first Galapagos tortoise babies
April 4 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Zoo announced the hatching of four critically endangered Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises, the first of their species to hatch at the facility in its history.
Maryland woman uses odometer numbers to win $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 3 days ago
Maryland woman uses odometer numbers to win $100,000 lottery prize
April 4 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman bought a pair of identical tickets for the same Pick 5 drawing using numbers from her car's odometer and ended up winning a total $100,000.
Hawk captured after terrorizing English village for weeks
Odd News // 4 days ago
Hawk captured after terrorizing English village for weeks
April 4 (UPI) -- A Harris' hawk's reign of terror was brought to an end after being captured by a resident of the English village where it was blamed for an estimated 50 dive-bombing attacks on locals.

Trending Stories

Man helping mom move furniture finds long-lost lottery ticket worth $50,000
Man helping mom move furniture finds long-lost lottery ticket worth $50,000
Small goat on the loose wrangled in New Hampshire
Small goat on the loose wrangled in New Hampshire
Alaska Zoo's bears perform quality control for 'bear-resistant' trash bins
Alaska Zoo's bears perform quality control for 'bear-resistant' trash bins
Cruise ship crew breaks world record with 1,391 Lego boats
Cruise ship crew breaks world record with 1,391 Lego boats
Emu on the loose for nearly a year gets new home at New York zoo
Emu on the loose for nearly a year gets new home at New York zoo

Follow Us