Uber's lost and found items include live turtle, chainsaw

1 of 3 | The 2025 Uber Lost & Found Index, which lists the most common and most "unique" items left behind in ride-share cars, includes a mannequin with human hair. Photo courtesy of Uber

April 8 (UPI) -- Uber released its annual "Lost & Found Index," an accounting of items left behind in ride-share cars including a mannequin head with human hair, a live turtle and a 5-gallon bucket of beans.

The 2025 Uber Lost & Found Index, released Tuesday, also revealed the most commonly left-behind items were phones, keys and wallets, with New York City being named "the most forgetful city."

Some of the most "unique" items cited by Uber included a mannequin head with human hair, a chainsaw, a Ghostbusters ghost trap, fresh breast milk, a live pet turtle, a urinal, a set of Shrek ears, 15 hookahs, a bouquet of 100 red roses, Ozempic, 10 live lobsters, a Viking drinking horn, a taxidermied rabbit and a passenger's divorce papers.

The food-related items on the index included a 5-gallon bucket of beans, 175 hamburger sliders, 108 eggs, 24 cans of corn and a "bucket" of feta cheese.

"From wayward mannequin heads to live lobsters, Uber riders have left behind some truly unforgettable items this year," said Camiel Irving, vice president of operations at Uber. "Whether essential or totally unusual, we understand how important it is to be reunited with your lost belongings."

"The Uber Lost & Found Index celebrates the most unique and commonly forgotten items, while reminding riders that getting support to retrieve their prized possessions is simple through the Uber app," Irving said.