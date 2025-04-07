Trending
Five sheep found wandering in Washington traffic

By Ben Hooper
Authorities in Washington are trying to find the owner of five sheep found wandering a road near Sequim. Photo courtesy of the Clallam County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
April 7 (UPI) -- Authorities in Washington are trying to find the owner of five sheep found wandering loose on a Clallam County road.

The Clallam County Sheriff's Office said on social media that drivers on a road near Sequim came up against an unusual hazard when the wayward woolly animals wandered into traffic Friday night.

"A kind neighbor helped herd them off the road until deputies arrived," the post said.

Personnel from Center Valley Rescue were summoned to the scene to take the sheep to a safe place while officials attempt to determine where they came from.

"We are hoping the owner of these sheep see this post and contact Center Valley as they have plenty of sheep already waiting to be adopted," the Sheriff's Office said. "Organizations like Center Valley Rescue are a blessing for animals and a huge help to law enforcement."

