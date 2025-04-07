Man helping mom move furniture finds long-lost lottery ticket worth $50,000

A Maryland man helped his mother move some furniture and found a long-lost scratch-off lottery ticket worth $50,000. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

April 7 (UPI) -- A Maryland man helping his mom move some furniture found a stash of scratch-off lottery tickets -- and one turned out to be a $50,000 winner.

The Nottingham man told Maryland Lottery officials he was helping his mother move furniture at her house when he came across the small stack of long-forgotten tickets that had originally been intended as stocking stuffers.

"I said, 'Hey mom, I've got some scratch-offs here. Can I scratch them?'" the player recalled.

The man's mother told him to go ahead and take the tickets home, with the understanding that the duo would split any winnings.

The player said he and his wife scratched the tickets off at their home and found one was worth $6, another was a $15 winner and the last ticket, a $5 Holiday Luck Doubler, was a $50,000 winner.

The man kept his agreement and split the prize money with his mother. He said his share will go toward saving for a house and paying off debts -- including money he owes his mother.

"So, she'll actually end up getting more," he said.