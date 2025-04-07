Emu on the loose for nearly a year gets new home at New York zoo

April 7 (UPI) -- An emu on the loose in New York's Broome County for nearly a year was finally captured and has a new permanent home at a zoo.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville said on social media that officials have been receiving reports of loose emu sightings in Broome County since last summer, and zookeepers finally caught up to the animal after it was spotted by Cafferty Road and Colesville Road residents earlier this month.

Officials said it is currently mating season for emus, and the female bird was likely drawn to the area of The Preserve Safari by the presence of male emus.

"In the opinion of the park's management team, it is likely that the emu was kept and escaped from a local hobby farm. With no recent reports of escaped emu, it's possible the mature female emu survived the cold winter months, and is the same bird reported in 2024," the post said.

Zookeepers were able to safely capture the emu, now known as Lilith, and take her to her new home at Animal Adventure.

"We are pleased there is a happy ending to this story. The emu is currently in quarantine, which is standard protocol for any new animal entering the facility," Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park, said in the post. "After quarantine and veterinary clearance, we look forward to Lilith joining her new feathered friends in our safari park, where she will get that 'date' with one of our males!"