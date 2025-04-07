Trending
April 7, 2025 / 4:12 PM

Small goat on the loose wrangled in New Hampshire

By Ben Hooper
April 7 (UPI) -- A New Hampshire police officer called out on a report of a loose animal ended up wrangling a small goat wandering through a neighborhood.

The Rochester Police Department said Officer Noah McCann responded to a report of a goat on the loose in the Highland Street area of East Rochester.

"It was reported the goat may have been hit by a vehicle and injured," the department said on social media. "After searching for the area, Officer Noah McCann located the goat, who did not appear as if it was hit by a vehicle and did not appear injured."

The post said McCann "was able to build a rapport with the goat" and safely took the horned suspect into custody.

The goat was taken to the NHSPCA in Stratham while officials attempt to find its owner.

