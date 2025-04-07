Cruise ship crew breaks world record with 1,391 Lego boats

April 7 (UPI) -- A company celebrated the launch of its newest cruise ship by assembling 1,391 Lego ships and lining them up on the deck.

MSC Cruises took on the record for the longest line of Lego ships on the deck of its new flagship, the MSC World America, during the voyage from its shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, to its new home port in Miami, Fla.

The 1,391 ships were assembled and arranged by a team of about 1,500 crew members, ending with a line of Lego boats stretching 292 feet.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator was on deck to witness the attempt and certify the record.

A naming ceremony for the MSC World America is scheduled for Wednesday, and the ship will begin its inaugural Caribbean season Saturday.