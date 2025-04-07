April 7 (UPI) -- Sanitation officials in Anchorage, Alaska, put their bear-resistant trash bins to the test with the help of some product testing experts: the Alaska Zoo's bears.

Anchorage Solid Waste Services brought its trash cans to the Alaska Zoo to have them thoroughly tested by the zoo's resident bears.

Video from the test shows bears making numerous attempts to get into the trash bins, occasionally managing to destroy them entirely.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game urges residents to keep trash and other potential sources of food secured at all times to avoid human-bear conflicts that could lead to the animals being euthanized.