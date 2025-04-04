Maryland woman uses odometer numbers to win $100,000 lottery prize

A Maryland woman scored a $100,000 prize from a Pick 5 lottery drawing by using the digits from her car's odometer. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe April 4 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman bought a pair of identical tickets for the same Pick 5 drawing using numbers from her car's odometer and ended up winning a total $100,000. The Prince George's County woman told Maryland Lottery officials she is a regular Pick 4 player, and has even collected prizes of up to $5,000 in the past. Advertisement

The woman said she recently decided to give Pick 5 a try, and bought two tickets bearing the last five digits from her car's odometer from the 7-Eleven on Livingston Road in Fort Washington.

The player visited the store again after the drawing and scanned one of her tickets.

"When I scanned my ticket, it said '$50,000 winner,'" the winner recalled. "I was shook! I ran out of the store and went straight to my car to call my dad."

The woman's tickets each earned her a $50,000 prize, for a total of $100,000.

She said the prize money, which she described as both "a dream and a blessing," will be put to good use paying bills, paying off her car and sharing with her father.

Advertisement