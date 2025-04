Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California wrangled an emu seen wandering loose through a neighborhood in Vista, a suburb of San Diego.

The San Diego Humane Society said Humane Law Enforcement Officers and the Emergency Response Team responded Wednesday night to a report of a large bird wandering through a yard in Vista.

They arrived to find an emu with injuries to its neck and right wing.

The emu, temporarily dubbed Claudius by rescuers, is being treated by veterinarians at the SDHS' Escondido Campus while officials try to determine where it came from.

"As with any stray animal in our care, Claudius will remain on a 72-hour stray hold while we determine the next steps," Thompson told KGTV.