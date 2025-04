A Maryland woman won a $50,000 prize from a Bonus Match 5 lottery drawing -- her third such prize in the past two decades. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player celebrated an exciting milestone: her third time winning a $50,000 prize from a Bonus Match 5 drawing. The Owings Mills woman told Maryland Lottery officials she exclusively buys Bonus Match 5 tickets, and checks the winning numbers on her phone every night. Advertisement

She hit the $50,000 prize in the March 29 drawing with a ticket she bought from Royal Farms on Red Run Boulevard in Owings Mills.

The win marked the third time she has won the Bonus Match 5 top prize since the mid-2000s.

"Bonus Match 5 has always been my favorite," the winner said.

She said she already has plans for her latest winnings.

"I am going to pay bills and use the rest to have some fun," the winner said.