Odd News
April 3, 2025 / 4:25 PM

309 people don banana hats to break world record at Missouri museum

By Ben Hooper
April 3 (UPI) -- A Missouri museum gathered 309 people in banana hats to break an "a-peel-ing" Guinness World Record.

The City Museum in St. Louis took on the title for the most people wearing banana hats at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

An official Guinness World Records adjudicator was on site and confirmed the museum took the record with 309 participants.

"We gathered a bunch of friends to set the a-peel-ing Guinness World Records title for most people wearing banana hats with 309 participants! We couldn't have split this record without the help of Explore St. Louis, Slalom St. Louis, Rasta Imposta Costumes and, of course, YOU," the museum said on social media.

Maryland Lottery player wins her third $50,000 prize
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Maryland Lottery player wins her third $50,000 prize
April 3 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player celebrated an exciting milestone: her third time winning a $50,000 prize from a Bonus Match 5 drawing.
Pennsylvania police officer rescues -- and adopts -- highway horse
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Pennsylvania police officer rescues -- and adopts -- highway horse
April 3 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania police sergeant came to the rescue of a petite pony spotted running loose on a busy highway -- and he decided to adopt it.
Nevada man says seven seized tigers were emotional 'support animals'
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Nevada man says seven seized tigers were emotional 'support animals'
April 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Nevada seized seven tigers from a Pahrump property and the owner of the big cats claims they were his emotional support animals.
Man does 10,001 pull-ups in 24 hours to reclaim world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man does 10,001 pull-ups in 24 hours to reclaim world record
April 2 (UPI) -- An American man reclaimed the Guinness World Record for the most pull-ups in 24 hours after previously holding the record for less than one day.
D.C. man's $1M lottery win was predicted by a dream
Odd News // 1 day ago
D.C. man's $1M lottery win was predicted by a dream
April 2 (UPI) -- A Washington, D.C., man said his $1 million Powerball prize was predicted by a dream he had shortly before the drawing.
Suspected serval captured wandering loose in Ohio
Odd News // 1 day ago
Suspected serval captured wandering loose in Ohio
April 2 (UPI) -- A suspected African serval cat spotted wandering loose in Ohio was safely captured, local authorities said.
One fugitive otter captured in Wisconsin, one still missing
Odd News // 1 day ago
One fugitive otter captured in Wisconsin, one still missing
April 2 (UPI) -- One of the two otters that escaped from a Wisconsin zoo during a snowstorm has been captured, while the other otter remains missing.
Women have been exchanging the same birthday card for 81 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Women have been exchanging the same birthday card for 81 years
April 2 (UPI) -- A Kentucky woman received mail from her lifelong friend on her birthday and opened it to find a familiar card: the same birthday card the women have been sending to one another for 81 years.
Wild turkeys chase mail carrier out of Massachusetts neighborhood
Odd News // 2 days ago
Wild turkeys chase mail carrier out of Massachusetts neighborhood
April 1 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts mail carrier encountered an unusual job site hazard when he was chased through a neighborhood by wild turkeys -- and the pursuit was caught on camera.
$2.5M lottery ticket left in pocket of jacket donated to charity
Odd News // 2 days ago
$2.5M lottery ticket left in pocket of jacket donated to charity
April 1 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman is desperately searching for a jacket she donated to charity after realizing she left a $2.5 million lottery ticket in the pocket.
