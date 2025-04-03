Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 3 (UPI) -- A Missouri museum gathered 309 people in banana hats to break an "a-peel-ing" Guinness World Record.

The City Museum in St. Louis took on the title for the most people wearing banana hats at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

An official Guinness World Records adjudicator was on site and confirmed the museum took the record with 309 participants.

"We gathered a bunch of friends to set the a-peel-ing Guinness World Records title for most people wearing banana hats with 309 participants! We couldn't have split this record without the help of Explore St. Louis, Slalom St. Louis, Rasta Imposta Costumes and, of course, YOU," the museum said on social media.