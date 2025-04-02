|Advertisement
Sheriff Mark Warden confirmed the serval was located and safely captured later Monday.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture is now investigating the escape.
"The cat is no longer loose, however, we are still working to confirm the breed of cat," the department said in a statement to The Parkersburg News and Sentinel.
Servals are not legal to keep as pets in Ohio, as they are classified as dangerous wild animals. Savannah cats, hybrids of servals and domestic cats, are not covered by the same classification and are legal to keep in the state.