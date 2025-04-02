Trending
Odd News
April 2, 2025

Women have been exchanging the same birthday card for 81 years

By Ben Hooper
April 2 (UPI) -- A Kentucky woman received mail from her lifelong friend on her birthday and opened it to find a familiar card: the same birthday card the women have been sending to one another for 81 years.

Pat DeReamer, who turned 95 on Tuesday, said the tradition began on her 14th birthday in Indianapolis, when her friend, Mary Wheaton, gave her a birthday card.

DeReamer added her own signature to the card and returned it to Wheaton for her birthday in May.

The exchange began a tradition that is now in its 81st year.

"We never said, 'We're going to do this.' At least, I don't remember ever saying that. It just happened," DeReamer told WLKY-TV.

The women earned a Guinness World Record in the 60th year of their tradition for the longest greetings card exchange.

"I think one of my children came up with the idea that this card had been going back and forth for so many years," DeReamer said.

DeReamer said she is now preparing to keep the tradition going by sending Wheaton the card in May.

Wisconsin residents Jackie Gempler and Evelyn Weier previously made headlines for a similar accomplishment: exchanging the same two Christmas cards for 50 years.

"I just wonder how many more years we can keep it up," Gempler said in 2018. "They're getting kind of beat up. They look like they're 50 years old."

