D.C. man's $1M lottery win was predicted by a dream

Tommy M. said his $1 million Powerball prize from the DC Lottery was predicted by a dream. Photo courtesy of the DC Lottery

April 2 (UPI) -- A Washington, D.C., man said his $1 million Powerball prize was predicted by a dream he had shortly before the drawing. The winner, identified as Tommy M., told DC Lottery officials he had been going through a rough patch before buying his ticket for the March 26 Powerball drawing.

"It hit me hard, I lost my mom and my dog within a short time frame," he said.

Tommy said his luck turned around when the ticket he bought from the Tenley Market on Wisconsin Avenue turned out to be a $1 million winner.

"I had a dream just the other day. It told me I was going to be a millionaire. And here it is. It's real," he said.

The player said he has been visiting the same store to buy his tickets for decades.

"As regular players, we're all familiar with one another. We talk about what numbers came out, who won -- and this time, it's me," he said.

Tommy said he plans to use some of his winnings to take a vacation and save the rest for retirement.

