April 2 (UPI) -- One of the two otters that escaped from a Wisconsin zoo during a snowstorm has been captured, while the other otter remains missing.

The New Zoo & Adventure Park in Green Bay, which previously said otters Ophelia and Louie escaped during a March 20 snowstorm, announced Tuesday that Ophelia was safely returned to the facility by Suamico Trap LLC.

"A full veterinary exam yesterday revealed that she is in perfect health. She's been returned to the regular otter habitat this morning but may not always be visible to guests: Ophelia has always been a bit shy and enjoys tucking into things to take naps throughout the day," the zoo said on social media.

The search for Louie is ongoing, officials wrote.

"This is otter breeding season and we expect that, as a male otter, Louie is likely ranging a bit further from home than Ophelia did, but it's still likely that he's not all that far away," the post said.