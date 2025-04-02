Trending
Odd News
April 2, 2025 / 4:16 PM

Man does 10,001 pull-ups in 24 hours to reclaim world record

By Ben Hooper
April 2 (UPI) -- An American man reclaimed the Guinness World Record for the most pull-ups in 24 hours after previously holding the record for less than one day.

Truett Hanes previously attempted the record about two years later and successfully beat it with 8,100 pull-ups in the allotted time period, but his number was beaten less than a day later by Australian man Gary Lloyd, who did 8,600 additional pull-ups in 24 hours.

Hanes has now recaptured the title with 10,001 pull-ups in 24 hours.

"What I learned about myself is: I won't give up. I wasn't blessed with unique ability or super strength and things have never really come easily to me, but I have been gifted the ability to not give up on my goals," he said. "Even if it takes years, I'll see it through until it's completed," he told Guinness World Records.

