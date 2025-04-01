Wild turkeys chase mail carrier out of Massachusetts neighborhood

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 1 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts mail carrier encountered an unusual job site hazard when he was chased through a neighborhood by wild turkeys -- and the pursuit was caught on camera.

U.S. Postal Service employee Wayne White's struggle with the flock of foul fowl was recorded by resident John Araujo's home security cameras.

Advertisement

"I've come close with dogs. I do a lot of stuff on Nantucket so I see deer all the time but this is my first time with turkeys," White told WHDH-TV. "Once I got out, they came after me. You saw me defending with the box and whatnot when I got to the step. I was like, 'OK here we are, gotta get back and make a run for it.'"

White said the turkeys chased him right out of the neighborhood.

"Every time I moved the truck, the turkeys followed," he said.

White said his encounter with the birds has already given him a reputation.

"All day long it's been 'gobble gobble' texts and turkey texts and I can't imagine what Thanksgiving is going to be like this year," he said.