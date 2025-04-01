Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 1, 2025 / 4:40 PM

Wild turkeys chase mail carrier out of Massachusetts neighborhood

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 1 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts mail carrier encountered an unusual job site hazard when he was chased through a neighborhood by wild turkeys -- and the pursuit was caught on camera.

U.S. Postal Service employee Wayne White's struggle with the flock of foul fowl was recorded by resident John Araujo's home security cameras.

Advertisement

"I've come close with dogs. I do a lot of stuff on Nantucket so I see deer all the time but this is my first time with turkeys," White told WHDH-TV. "Once I got out, they came after me. You saw me defending with the box and whatnot when I got to the step. I was like, 'OK here we are, gotta get back and make a run for it.'"

White said the turkeys chased him right out of the neighborhood.

"Every time I moved the truck, the turkeys followed," he said.

White said his encounter with the birds has already given him a reputation.

"All day long it's been 'gobble gobble' texts and turkey texts and I can't imagine what Thanksgiving is going to be like this year," he said.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

$2.5M lottery ticket left in pocket of jacket donated to charity
Odd News // 1 hour ago
$2.5M lottery ticket left in pocket of jacket donated to charity
April 1 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman is desperately searching for a jacket she donated to charity after realizing she left a $2.5 million lottery ticket in the pocket.
April Fools' 2025: 'Silent' Crunch bar, ranch-flavored Olipop
Odd News // 6 hours ago
April Fools' 2025: 'Silent' Crunch bar, ranch-flavored Olipop
April 1 (UPI) -- April Fools' Day means it is once again time for brands to get in on the "fun" with cheeky corporate capers including hot sauce sunscreen, ranch-flavored soda and a $19 fruit snack.
Small dog plucked out of 'ruff waters' of New York's East River
Odd News // 1 day ago
Small dog plucked out of 'ruff waters' of New York's East River
March 31 (UPI) -- Police in New York are trying to find the owner of a small dog rescued from "ruff waters" in the East River.
Gas station trip earns Florida woman $5M lottery jackpot
Odd News // 1 day ago
Gas station trip earns Florida woman $5M lottery jackpot
March 31 (UPI) -- The Florida Lottery said a trip to the gas station ended up earning a Hialeah woman a $5 million jackpot.
Chopstick 'ninja' skills earn Idaho man a Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Chopstick 'ninja' skills earn Idaho man a Guinness World Record
March 31 (UPI) -- The world's top Guinness World Record-breaker put his "ninja" skills to the test by using chopsticks to hit a target across a distance of 13 feet.
North Carolina family reunited with missing dog after 3 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
North Carolina family reunited with missing dog after 3 years
March 31 (UPI) -- A North Carolina family spotted their missing dog online three years after the canine disappeared from their home.
Freshwater crocodile found far from home in Australia
Odd News // 1 day ago
Freshwater crocodile found far from home in Australia
March 31 (UPI) -- A pair of Queensland, Australia, men were left scratching their heads when they came across a freshwater crocodile several miles from the animal's nearest natural habitat.
California woman uses world's longest tongue to play Jenga
Odd News // 1 day ago
California woman uses world's longest tongue to play Jenga
March 31 (UPI) -- The California woman with the world's longest tongue -- 3.8 inches -- showed off some of the tricks she can perform with her massive mouth muscle, including removing Jenga blocks.
Snake handler rescues pet bird from hungry python
Odd News // 4 days ago
Snake handler rescues pet bird from hungry python
March 28 (UPI) -- A professional snake catcher in Australia was called out to a home where a pet bird had a close call with a coastal carpet python that squeezed its head into the avian's cage.
S.C. man makes lottery run for his wife, wins $200,000
Odd News // 4 days ago
S.C. man makes lottery run for his wife, wins $200,000
March 28 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man won a $200,000 lottery prize from a ticket he purchased when his wife sent him out to pick up her preferred ticket.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California woman uses world's longest tongue to play Jenga
California woman uses world's longest tongue to play Jenga
April Fools' 2025: 'Silent' Crunch bar, ranch-flavored Olipop
April Fools' 2025: 'Silent' Crunch bar, ranch-flavored Olipop
Egyptian diver breaks world record for underwater pull-ups in Red Sea
Egyptian diver breaks world record for underwater pull-ups in Red Sea
Chopstick 'ninja' skills earn Idaho man a Guinness World Record
Chopstick 'ninja' skills earn Idaho man a Guinness World Record
Small dog plucked out of 'ruff waters' of New York's East River
Small dog plucked out of 'ruff waters' of New York's East River
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement