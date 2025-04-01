Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 1 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman is desperately searching for a jacket she donated to charity after realizing she left a $2.5 million lottery ticket in the pocket.

Mildred Simoneriluto, 76, said she purchased a ticket for a Pennsylvania Cash 5 drawing at the Shop 'n Save store in Murrysville in May 2024, and two weeks later she was surprised to learn she had matched all five numbers: 14-22-33-35-38.

Simoneriluto attempted to locate the ticket, but soon came to a startling realization: she had left it in the pocket of a jacket she donated to Vietnam Veterans of America.

"I was stupefied; there are no words for it, there's no expression. How can I get it back," Simoneriluto told WTAE-TV.

She attempted to track down the jacket, but soon learned the charity sends its donations out across the country -- and even overseas -- and had no way to track the item.

The Pennsylvania Lottery told Simoneriluto there was no way to claim the prize without the physical ticket in hand.

The ticket expires May 8.

"What else can I do?" Simoneriluto said. "Cry out loud and hope that something will happen positive on my end?"