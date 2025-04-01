April Fools' 2025: 'Silent' Crunch bar, ranch-flavored Olipop

Sports drink company Bodyarmor's electrolyte-infused shampoo is just one of many hoax products announced for April Fools' Day 2025. Photo courtesy of Bodyarmor

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe April 1 (UPI) -- April Fools' Day means it is once again time for brands to get in on the "fun" with cheeky corporate capers including hot sauce sunscreen, ranch-flavored soda and a $19 fruit snack. Some of this year's most notable corporate jargon jocularities include a less-crunchy Nestle Crunch bar, Dr. Pepper-flavored Tic Tacs and a grass-covered Yahoo keyboard. Advertisement

Here are 10 of the top shareholder-approved April Fools' Day pranks of 2025.

'Silent' Crunch bar

Chocolate-maker Nestle announced its new "silent" Crunch bar, which uses cooked rice for "75% less noise" than the standard crispy rice and chocolate treat.

"Because not all heroes wear capes -- some just cook their rice first," the company said on social media.

Dr. Pepper-flavored Tic Tacs

Tic Tacs and Dr. Pepper announced a collaboration on social media that heralded a new variety of breath mints flavored after the popular soda pop drink.

Advertisement

"Somebody call a doctor!! Something big is about to drop," Tic Tacs said on Instagram.

Tabañero hot sauce sunscreen

Hot sauce company Tabañero heralded the arrival of a capsaicin-infused sunscreen to keep you safe from sunburns while still giving your skin plenty of heat to complain about.

"We've got your taste buds covered -- and now your skin, too! Tabañero sun protection is here just in time for spring break. STAY HOT, NOT BURNT," the company said.

Yahoo's grassy keyboard

Tech company Yahoo is bringing the outdoors to the indoors with the Yahoo Agricultural Interface, a turf-covered keyboard to make sure you're never told to "touch grass" during an online argument ever again.

"Touch grass like never before," Yahoo said on Instagram.

Welch's $19 strawberry fruit snack

Advertisement

Fruit snack company Welch's parodied luxury grocery chain Erewhon's infamous $19 single strawberry with its $19 Welch's Fruit Snacks Single Strawberry -- a single, individually-packaged strawberry fruit snack with a hefty price tag.

The company released a tasting video parodying the social media response garnered by the Erewhon fruit.

Cadbury Creme Egg 'On the Goo'

Confectioner Cadbury announced its most popular product, the "goo" from inside its famous crème eggs, will now be available in packets for flavoring snacks including French fries while "on the goo."

"Move over boring condiments, Creme Egg On The Goo is here," Cadbury said.

Bodyarmor electrolyte-infused shampoo

Sports drink company Bodyarmor announced its "first foray outside the beverage category," the Bodyarmor Sports Performance Shampoo.

"Designed to deliver the latest in active hydration and functionality for consumers, Bodyarmor's new Sport Performance Shampoo is scientifically formulated to ensure the perfect balance of electrolytes and vitamins to meet the unique needs of athletes and support healthy hair care," the company said.

Ranch-flavored Olipop soda

Prebiotic soft drink maker Olipop announced it is teaming with Hidden Valley for a "ranch lover's four pack," featuring four different varieties of dressing-flavored drinks.

The condiment cola's flavors are Classic Ranch, Hot Honey Ranch, Jalapeño Ranch and Garlic Ranch.

Mrs. T's pierogi-inspired skincare line

Advertisement

Mrs. T's, the brand best known for its frozen pierogies, announced a Premium Pampering Set including mini-pierogi eye patches, a whipped potato and aged cheddar cheese face cream, and a butter and onion-flavored lip oil.

"Have you ever wanted to get the glow of the pierogy you just finished cooking? Well now is your chance with our NEW pierogy-inspired skincare line," the company said.

Omaha Steaks 'Meat-Cute' romance novels

Omaha Steaks took its "Meat-Cute" romance novels prank to the next level by actually releasing a 30-page preview of a non-existent romance novel called Certified Tender, by equally fictional author Bianca Tournedos.

The book is said to be the first in the company's line of romance novels, which also include Smashed Together by Rebecca Solomillo and Perfection Takes Time by Selena Costata.