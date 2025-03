Florida resident Nubia Fagot stopped at a local gas station and won a $5 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- The Florida Lottery said a trip to the gas station ended up earning a Hialeah woman a $5 million jackpot. Lottery officials said Nubia Fagot, 62, made a stop at the Beacon Service Station on Northwest 12th Street in Doral and selected a $5,000,000 Crossword Cash scratch-off ticket. Advertisement

The $20 ticket turned out to be a $5 million top prize winner.

Lottery officials said Fagot chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,262,138.

The gas station was awarded a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.