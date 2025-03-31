|Advertisement
The men captured the out-of-place reptile and alerted the Department of the Environment, Tourism, Science and Innovation.
"Freshwater crocodiles are native to Queensland, but their natural habitat is in rural areas in central, western and northwest Queensland," a department spokesperson told 7News. "The Gold Coast is not considered to be freshwater crocodile habitat."
The department said the 2-month-old crocodile was likely an escaped pet or an animal illegally relocated from its habitat in the wild.
The spokesperson said the croc will likely end up with a new home at a zoo or rescue farm.