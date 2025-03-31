North Carolina family reunited with missing dog after 3 years

|Advertisement
Kaz had gone missing three years earlier from the Shearins' home in Louisburg, about 35 miles from Rocky Mount.
"My team and I were overwhelmed with joy," Derek Barnhill, the city's animal control supervisor, told McClatchy News. "While we reunite animals with their owners daily, it is rare to see a reunion after such a long period."
Barnhill said Kaz's husky heritage likely contributed to his original escape.
"Huskies are well known for their intelligence, high energy levels, and independent nature, often earning the reputation of being 'escape artists,'" he said. "These traits can lead them to find creative ways to leave their homes and wander. In Kaz's case, this is exactly what happened."
The police department said the Shearins "never stopped searching" for their "beloved" dog.
"It's moments like these that remind us why we do what we do -- to help bring families together," the post said.