North Carolina family reunited with missing dog after 3 years

March 31 (UPI) -- A North Carolina family spotted their missing dog online three years after the canine disappeared from their home. The Rocky Mount Police Department said on social media that Jonathan Shearin and his wife spotted their long-missing dog, Kaz, on Rocky Mount's Petfinder page.

Kaz had gone missing three years earlier from the Shearins' home in Louisburg, about 35 miles from Rocky Mount.

"My team and I were overwhelmed with joy," Derek Barnhill, the city's animal control supervisor, told McClatchy News. "While we reunite animals with their owners daily, it is rare to see a reunion after such a long period."

Barnhill said Kaz's husky heritage likely contributed to his original escape.

"Huskies are well known for their intelligence, high energy levels, and independent nature, often earning the reputation of being 'escape artists,'" he said. "These traits can lead them to find creative ways to leave their homes and wander. In Kaz's case, this is exactly what happened."

The police department said the Shearins "never stopped searching" for their "beloved" dog.

"It's moments like these that remind us why we do what we do -- to help bring families together," the post said.

