Odd News
March 31, 2025 / 10:29 AM

California woman uses world's longest tongue to play Jenga

By Ben Hooper
March 31 (UPI) -- The California woman with the world's longest tongue -- 3.8 inches -- showed off some of the tricks she can perform with her massive mouth muscle, including removing Jenga blocks.

Chanel Tapper, 34, who has held the Guinness World Record for the longest tongue (female) since 2010, said her tongue, which measures 3.8 inches from the tip to her lips, gets her an array of reactions.

"Honestly, the best reaction I could ever get when someone sees my tongue is screaming. I actually do like when people yell or scream in shock, or horror sometimes," she told Guinness World Records. "But that's probably my favorite one because it's funny to me because it's a dramatic response."

Tapper showed off some of the tricks she has learned to perform with her tongue, including removing Jenga blocks, flipping plastic cups and holding a spoon.

"I like little fun, silly things like that. That's what makes my tongue the most fun when I can do things that are outside the box with it," she said.

Tapper said being a Guinness World Record-holder has provided her with some unexpected opportunities, including appearing in an advertising campaign for Italian fashion brand Diesel.

"My favorite thing about being a record holder has to be when I get to travel and meet other record holders as well," she said.

