March 31 (UPI) -- The world's top Guinness World Record-breaker put his "ninja" skills to the test by using chopsticks to hit a target across a distance of 13 feet.

Idaho man David "Record Breaker" Rush, who holds the most concurrent Guinness World Records, reclaimed the record for the most target hits with chopsticks in one minute.

The record requires a prospective record-breaker to stand 13 feet away and hit the inner gold and red circles of the archery target.

"Chopsticks flew. One after another, they sailed through the air, finding their mark in the coveted gold and red zones. The rhythm was almost meditative, each successful hit fueling the next," Rush recalled.

Rush originally set the record at 19 hits, but his title was later taken by another chopstick marksman who managed 21.

Rush successfully retook the record with 29 hits.