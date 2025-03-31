Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 31, 2025 / 4:26 PM

Small dog plucked out of 'ruff waters' of New York's East River

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 31 (UPI) -- Police in New York are trying to find the owner of a small dog rescued from "ruff waters" in the East River.

The New York Police Department said on social media that the Special Operations Division's Harbor Unit rushed into action and "rescued this little pup from the 'ruff waters' of the East River" on Sunday morning.

Advertisement

The NYPD said members of the Harbor Unit "ensured she was safe, wrapped her in a warm blanket, and thanks to their quick actions, she can look forward to happier days."

Officials said they are still working to identify the canine's owner and return her home.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Gas station trip earns Florida woman $5M lottery jackpot
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Gas station trip earns Florida woman $5M lottery jackpot
March 31 (UPI) -- The Florida Lottery said a trip to the gas station ended up earning a Hialeah woman a $5 million jackpot.
Chopstick 'ninja' skills earn Idaho man a Guinness World Record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Chopstick 'ninja' skills earn Idaho man a Guinness World Record
March 31 (UPI) -- The world's top Guinness World Record-breaker put his "ninja" skills to the test by using chopsticks to hit a target across a distance of 13 feet.
North Carolina family reunited with missing dog after 3 years
Odd News // 4 hours ago
North Carolina family reunited with missing dog after 3 years
March 31 (UPI) -- A North Carolina family spotted their missing dog online three years after the canine disappeared from their home.
Freshwater crocodile found far from home in Australia
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Freshwater crocodile found far from home in Australia
March 31 (UPI) -- A pair of Queensland, Australia, men were left scratching their heads when they came across a freshwater crocodile several miles from the animal's nearest natural habitat.
California woman uses world's longest tongue to play Jenga
Odd News // 7 hours ago
California woman uses world's longest tongue to play Jenga
March 31 (UPI) -- The California woman with the world's longest tongue -- 3.8 inches -- showed off some of the tricks she can perform with her massive mouth muscle, including removing Jenga blocks.
Snake handler rescues pet bird from hungry python
Odd News // 3 days ago
Snake handler rescues pet bird from hungry python
March 28 (UPI) -- A professional snake catcher in Australia was called out to a home where a pet bird had a close call with a coastal carpet python that squeezed its head into the avian's cage.
S.C. man makes lottery run for his wife, wins $200,000
Odd News // 3 days ago
S.C. man makes lottery run for his wife, wins $200,000
March 28 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man won a $200,000 lottery prize from a ticket he purchased when his wife sent him out to pick up her preferred ticket.
Egyptian diver breaks world record for underwater pull-ups in Red Sea
Odd News // 3 days ago
Egyptian diver breaks world record for underwater pull-ups in Red Sea
March 28 (UPI) -- An Egyptian free diver plunged into the Red Sea to break the Guinness World Record for the most pull-ups under open water with one breath.
Alligator puts up fight on Louisiana couple's enclosed porch
Odd News // 3 days ago
Alligator puts up fight on Louisiana couple's enclosed porch
March 28 (UPI) -- An alligator managed to enter a Louisiana couple's enclosed porch, sparking a reptile royal rumble involving a professional gator handler and Livingston Parish sheriff's deputies.
Raccoons impede attempts to capture Wis. zoo's escaped otters
Odd News // 4 days ago
Raccoons impede attempts to capture Wis. zoo's escaped otters
March 27 (UPI) -- The Wisconsin zoo searching for a pair of escaped otters said one of the animals was nearly caught in a trap, but the attempt was foiled by a meddling raccoon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Snake handler rescues pet bird from hungry python
Snake handler rescues pet bird from hungry python
Egyptian diver breaks world record for underwater pull-ups in Red Sea
Egyptian diver breaks world record for underwater pull-ups in Red Sea
Minnesota cat's 18.5-inch tail earns Guinness World Records title
Minnesota cat's 18.5-inch tail earns Guinness World Records title
Tiny goat is the shortest in the world at 1 foot, 3 inches tall
Tiny goat is the shortest in the world at 1 foot, 3 inches tall
Australian father and son complete 45 consecutive loops in a glider
Australian father and son complete 45 consecutive loops in a glider
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement