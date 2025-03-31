Small dog plucked out of 'ruff waters' of New York's East River

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 31 (UPI) -- Police in New York are trying to find the owner of a small dog rescued from "ruff waters" in the East River.

The New York Police Department said on social media that the Special Operations Division's Harbor Unit rushed into action and "rescued this little pup from the 'ruff waters' of the East River" on Sunday morning.

The NYPD said members of the Harbor Unit "ensured she was safe, wrapped her in a warm blanket, and thanks to their quick actions, she can look forward to happier days."

Officials said they are still working to identify the canine's owner and return her home.