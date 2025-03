A South Carolina man went out to buy a lottery ticket for his wife and ended up buying a Carolina Jackpot scratch-off ticket for himself that was worth $200,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man won a $200,000 lottery prize from a ticket he purchased when his wife sent him out to pick up her preferred ticket. The Midlands man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials his wife sent him to the Murphy Express store on Ricky Lane in Columbia to buy her a lottery ticket. Advertisement

"I got her a ticket," he said. "Then I asked if they had the Carolina card."

The man, a die hard fan of the Carolina Gamecocks, bought the $5 Carolina Jackpot ticket for himself and scratched it off, but he wasn't sure if it was a winner.

He took the ticket to a lottery Claims Center, where officials confirmed it was a $200,000 winner.

The man and his wife said the prize money will go into savings.