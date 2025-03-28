Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 28 (UPI) -- A professional snake catcher in Australia was called out to a home where a pet bird had a close call with a coastal carpet python that squeezed its head into the avian's cage.

Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 posted a video to social media showing the scene that unfolded at a Queensland home where a hungry coastal carpet python set its eyes on a caged pet bird.

"Thankfully we got here in time," McKenzie says in the video. "When I arrived here just then, the bird and the snake were literally touching noses in between [the bars of] the enclosure."

"Unfortunately many bird and other small animal cages are still sold regardless of whether they're snake proof or not," he wrote in the post. "In our industry, it's hard seeing so many families lose their pets because of this."

McKenzie wrote that the snake can't be blamed for seeing the bird as a meal.

"It cannot differentiate wild birds to pet birds, and is simply trying to feed itself. We are just lucky that for the bird's sake, we came quick enough," he wrote.

The snake was safely relocated to a wilderness area to find its next meal.