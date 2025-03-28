Trending
Odd News
March 28, 2025 / 12:45 PM

Alligator puts up fight on Louisiana couple's enclosed porch

By Ben Hooper
March 28 (UPI) -- An alligator managed to enter a Louisiana couple's enclosed porch, sparking a reptile royal rumble involving a professional gator handler and Livingston Parish sheriff's deputies.

Bobby and Susan McKenzie said they were at home Wednesday evening when they heard an alarming sound.

"I heard some scratching that I thought was inside the house right behind me in the corner. I went out the door and I saw the screen was torn," Bobby McKenzie told WAFB-TV. "I walked up to the edge of the porch, and I could see the alligator's tail. I ran back inside and saw him from the window."

The couple called for help from the Louisiana Parish Sheriff's Office and a neighbor who raises alligators.

The sheriff's office shared video on Facebook showing the alligator being captured, handcuffed and released into a nearby river.

The McKenzies said the struggle didn't last long, but the alligator put up an impressive fight.

"It was chaos. Every chair was knocked over. The alligator had a cushion in his mouth," Susan McKenzie said. "He tired out pretty quickly. I was surprised."

The sheriff's office said the alligator was measured at 9 feet long.

"Livingston Parish has close to 400 nautical miles of waterways," Sheriff Jason Ard told Nola.com. "This isn't our first run-in with a gator and won't be our last -- it's part of the job."

