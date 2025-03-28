Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 28 (UPI) -- An alligator managed to enter a Louisiana couple's enclosed porch, sparking a reptile royal rumble involving a professional gator handler and Livingston Parish sheriff's deputies.

Bobby and Susan McKenzie said they were at home Wednesday evening when they heard an alarming sound.

Advertisement

"I heard some scratching that I thought was inside the house right behind me in the corner. I went out the door and I saw the screen was torn," Bobby McKenzie told WAFB-TV. "I walked up to the edge of the porch, and I could see the alligator's tail. I ran back inside and saw him from the window."

The couple called for help from the Louisiana Parish Sheriff's Office and a neighbor who raises alligators.

The sheriff's office shared video on Facebook showing the alligator being captured, handcuffed and released into a nearby river.

The McKenzies said the struggle didn't last long, but the alligator put up an impressive fight.

"It was chaos. Every chair was knocked over. The alligator had a cushion in his mouth," Susan McKenzie said. "He tired out pretty quickly. I was surprised."

Advertisement

The sheriff's office said the alligator was measured at 9 feet long.

"Livingston Parish has close to 400 nautical miles of waterways," Sheriff Jason Ard told Nola.com. "This isn't our first run-in with a gator and won't be our last -- it's part of the job."