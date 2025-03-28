Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 28 (UPI) -- An Egyptian free diver plunged into the Red Sea to break the Guinness World Record for the most pull-ups under open water with one breath.

Ramy Abdelhamid, 36, swam 29 feet and 6 inches straight down to where his pull-up bar was waiting.

"A lot of people will think it's easy because you're pulling yourself up under water, the buoyancy will help you, which is true, but the challenge was actually pushing myself back down," he told Guinness World Records. "That was really the challenge because I'm resisting the water and I'm doing this on a single breath at a depth of 9 meters."

Abdelhamid managed to take the record with 33 pull-ups before he had to surface for air.

"It's a pretty indescribable feeling. I'm one of the people who are in the history [books] now, this is too big for my brain to absorb," he said.