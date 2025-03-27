Dream inspired N.J. lottery player's $1.5M jackpot

|Advertisement
"I've always been told that if I've had a dream, and if it's a good dream, I should play," the player said.
The player selected a Jersey Cash 5 ticket for the Feb. 26 drawing during a visit to the EZ Check Food Store in Rahway.
The ticket matched all five numbers, earning a $1.5 million jackpot.
"This one, I can't even explain. I didn't even pick my numbers," the winner said.
The winner said the money came at just the right time.
"It's so crazy. Let me tell you: god answers your prayers," they said. "I've been job hunting. Of course this money will be spent wisely."