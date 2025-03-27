Dream inspired N.J. lottery player's $1.5M jackpot

A New Jersey resident was inspired to buy a lottery ticket after having a good dream and ended up winning $1.5 million. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe March 27 (UPI) -- A New Jersey Lottery player said a dream inspired them to buy a ticket that led to their winning a $1.5 million jackpot. The Union County player told New Jersey Lottery officials they had recently lost their job when a pleasant dream inspired them to try their luck. Advertisement

"I've always been told that if I've had a dream, and if it's a good dream, I should play," the player said.

The player selected a Jersey Cash 5 ticket for the Feb. 26 drawing during a visit to the EZ Check Food Store in Rahway.

The ticket matched all five numbers, earning a $1.5 million jackpot.

"This one, I can't even explain. I didn't even pick my numbers," the winner said.

The winner said the money came at just the right time.

"It's so crazy. Let me tell you: god answers your prayers," they said. "I've been job hunting. Of course this money will be spent wisely."