March 27, 2025 / 4:02 PM

Raccoons impede attempts to capture Wis. zoo's escaped otters

By Ben Hooper
March 27 (UPI) -- The Wisconsin zoo searching for a pair of escaped otters said one of the animals was nearly caught in a trap, but the attempt was foiled by a meddling raccoon.

The New Zoo & Adventure Park in Green Bay, which previously revealed North American river otters Louie and Ophelia escaped during a March 20 snowstorm, shared video from a camera set up to monitor a trap located near the zoo.

The zoo said at least one of the otters has repeatedly visited the traps, but only attempted to enter the contraption after it had already been sprung.

"Raccoons have, unfortunately, impeded some of our efforts, even setting off one trap not long before an otter arrived and tried to enter it," the zoo said on social media.

Officials said they are now attempting to use "raccoon-proof" traps to ensnare the fugitive otters.

