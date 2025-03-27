Minnesota cat's 18.5-inch tail earns Guinness World Records title

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 27 (UPI) -- A silver Maine coon cat from Minnesota was awarded a Guinness World Record after his tail was measured at 18.5 inches long.

Amanda Cameron said her family's 2-year-old cat, Mr. Pugsley Addams, has always had a long tail, and the subject even came up during his first visit to the vet.

Advertisement

Cameron said the veterinarian mentioned it again 6 months later, inspiring her kids to research the Guinness World Records for the longest tail on a domestic cat living.

"And what do you know -- to our shock, Pugsley beat it," Cameron said.

She said Pugsley is a remarkably easy-going and friendly feline.

"Everybody always wants to meet him, and falls in love with his calm demeanor. He is pretty level-headed, even in new situations that might be scary for some cats," she said. "He is super soft, and is always purring. He's just a great little guy to be around. When we go out and about, they call him a 'local celebrity!'"