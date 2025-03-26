Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 26, 2025 / 2:02 PM

Owners of escaped highway cattle in Texas say one steer is still missing

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 26 (UPI) -- The owners of the rodeo cattle that escaped onto a Texas highway this week said they discovered when the animals finally arrived home that one of the steers is still missing.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a trailer latch came undone Monday, allowing multiple steers to run loose on the Interstate 45 North Freeway, near the Montgomery County line.

Advertisement

The Harris County sheriff said all of the bovines had been secured a few hours later.

The Kueckelhan family in Bonham, Texas, leased 55 steers to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, but said only 54 made it back to their ranch.

The whereabouts of the missing steer are currently unknown.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Man goes viral for 'mundane absurdity' of fixing a McDonald's sign
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Man goes viral for 'mundane absurdity' of fixing a McDonald's sign
March 26 (UPI) -- A British man has become an unlikely hero on social media after he took it upon himself to repair a McDonald's restaurant sign that had become an object of curiosity for a Facebook group.
'March Napness' bracket tracks hibernation habits of sanctuary bears
Odd News // 2 hours ago
'March Napness' bracket tracks hibernation habits of sanctuary bears
March 26 (UPI) -- An international animal welfare group announced the start of March Napness, a March Madness-style bracket tournament tracking when bears at sanctuaries across Europe will wake from hibernation.
Tiny goat is the shortest in the world at 1 foot, 3 inches tall
Odd News // 1 day ago
Tiny goat is the shortest in the world at 1 foot, 3 inches tall
March 25 (UPI) -- A full-grown goat standing at just 1 foot, 3 inches tall has been dubbed the shortest living goat in the world by Guinness World Records.
Escaped rodeo steers run loose on Texas highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped rodeo steers run loose on Texas highway
March 25 (UPI) -- A Texas highway turned into an impromptu rodeo when six steers escaped from a trailer and took off running.
Idaho man breaks basketball passing record -- and a wall sign
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho man breaks basketball passing record -- and a wall sign
March 24 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record -- and a sign at the organization's headquarters -- by completing 38 behind-the-back basketball passes in 30 seconds.
Lucky numbers 6-6-6 lead Michigan man to $2.39M lottery jackpot
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lucky numbers 6-6-6 lead Michigan man to $2.39M lottery jackpot
March 24 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won $500 playing 6-6-6 in a Daily 3 lottery drawing used $100 of his winnings to buy Fast Cash tickets and wound up with a $2.39 million jackpot.
Police wrangle loose donkey with mints
Odd News // 2 days ago
Police wrangle loose donkey with mints
March 24 (UPI) -- Police in England's West Midlands were able to wrangle an escaped donkey wandering in traffic by "bribing him" with his favorite treat -- mints.
Australian father and son complete 45 consecutive loops in a glider
Odd News // 2 days ago
Australian father and son complete 45 consecutive loops in a glider
March 24 (UPI) -- An Australian father and son took to the sky in a glider and broke a Guinness World Record by performing 45 consecutive inside loops.
Otters escape from Wisconsin zoo enclosure amid snowstorm
Odd News // 2 days ago
Otters escape from Wisconsin zoo enclosure amid snowstorm
March 24 (UPI) -- Keepers at a Wisconsin zoo are on the hunt for a pair of otters that escaped from their enclosure under cover of a snowstorm.
Goat opens gate, lets kangaroo loose in South Carolina
Odd News // 2 days ago
Goat opens gate, lets kangaroo loose in South Carolina
March 24 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina rounded up an escaped kangaroo, which turned out to have been released by a mischievous goat.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Goat opens gate, lets kangaroo loose in South Carolina
Goat opens gate, lets kangaroo loose in South Carolina
Tiny goat is the shortest in the world at 1 foot, 3 inches tall
Tiny goat is the shortest in the world at 1 foot, 3 inches tall
Lucky numbers 6-6-6 lead Michigan man to $2.39M lottery jackpot
Lucky numbers 6-6-6 lead Michigan man to $2.39M lottery jackpot
Escaped rodeo steers run loose on Texas highway
Escaped rodeo steers run loose on Texas highway
Painting bought for $2.99 at Goodwill auctioned for $2,875
Painting bought for $2.99 at Goodwill auctioned for $2,875
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement