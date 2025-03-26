Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 26, 2025 / 1:14 PM

Man goes viral for 'mundane absurdity' of fixing a McDonald's sign

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 26 (UPI) -- A British man has become an unlikely hero on social media after he took it upon himself to repair a McDonald's restaurant sign that had become an object of curiosity for a Facebook group.

The Dull Men's Club group on Facebook had garnered multiple posts about the sign at the McDonald's at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds, England, because the sign's "D" was missing its inside -- making it more of a silhouette than a letter.

Advertisement

Steve Lovell took it upon himself to correct the issue, and painstakingly researched McDonald's branding guidelines to allow him to correctly 3D print a filling for the D.

Lovell said he ended up going through the process a second time when it turned out another McDonald's sign at the same location was suffering from the same "mildly annoying" problem.

Lovell's posts about his fixes went viral on the social media site, making him a hero that many commenters joked made him too interesting to remain in the so-called Dull Men's Club.

"I think it's the whole pointlessness of this that has caught people's attention," Lovell told the BBC. "Not many people would notice a sign missing bits from it, fewer still would be bothered by it and practically no-one at all would bother to spend time and effort actually rectifying it."

Advertisement

Lovell's efforts were also celebrated by the White Rose Shopping Centre, which presented him with a certificate jokingly declaring him to be the "Employee of the Month."

"Thank you Steve, our March employee of the month, for your selfless work -- we're lovin' it," the mall said on social media.

Lovell said his actions weren't about helping a corporation or getting attention for himself.

"The fix wasn't even for the benefit of McDonald's as some people claim," he said. "It was for me, and anyone else that would have noticed. Sharing it was just about the mundane absurdity."

Read More

Latest Headlines

'March Napness' bracket tracks hibernation habits of sanctuary bears
Odd News // 1 hour ago
'March Napness' bracket tracks hibernation habits of sanctuary bears
March 26 (UPI) -- An international animal welfare group announced the start of March Napness, a March Madness-style bracket tournament tracking when bears at sanctuaries across Europe will wake from hibernation.
Tiny goat is the shortest in the world at 1 foot, 3 inches tall
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Tiny goat is the shortest in the world at 1 foot, 3 inches tall
March 25 (UPI) -- A full-grown goat standing at just 1 foot, 3 inches tall has been dubbed the shortest living goat in the world by Guinness World Records.
Escaped rodeo steers run loose on Texas highway
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Escaped rodeo steers run loose on Texas highway
March 25 (UPI) -- A Texas highway turned into an impromptu rodeo when six steers escaped from a trailer and took off running.
Idaho man breaks basketball passing record -- and a wall sign
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho man breaks basketball passing record -- and a wall sign
March 24 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record -- and a sign at the organization's headquarters -- by completing 38 behind-the-back basketball passes in 30 seconds.
Lucky numbers 6-6-6 lead Michigan man to $2.39M lottery jackpot
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lucky numbers 6-6-6 lead Michigan man to $2.39M lottery jackpot
March 24 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won $500 playing 6-6-6 in a Daily 3 lottery drawing used $100 of his winnings to buy Fast Cash tickets and wound up with a $2.39 million jackpot.
Police wrangle loose donkey with mints
Odd News // 2 days ago
Police wrangle loose donkey with mints
March 24 (UPI) -- Police in England's West Midlands were able to wrangle an escaped donkey wandering in traffic by "bribing him" with his favorite treat -- mints.
Australian father and son complete 45 consecutive loops in a glider
Odd News // 2 days ago
Australian father and son complete 45 consecutive loops in a glider
March 24 (UPI) -- An Australian father and son took to the sky in a glider and broke a Guinness World Record by performing 45 consecutive inside loops.
Otters escape from Wisconsin zoo enclosure amid snowstorm
Odd News // 2 days ago
Otters escape from Wisconsin zoo enclosure amid snowstorm
March 24 (UPI) -- Keepers at a Wisconsin zoo are on the hunt for a pair of otters that escaped from their enclosure under cover of a snowstorm.
Goat opens gate, lets kangaroo loose in South Carolina
Odd News // 2 days ago
Goat opens gate, lets kangaroo loose in South Carolina
March 24 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina rounded up an escaped kangaroo, which turned out to have been released by a mischievous goat.
Georgia men play single basketball game for record-breaking 121 hours
Odd News // 4 days ago
Georgia men play single basketball game for record-breaking 121 hours
March 21 (UPI) -- A group of Georgia men broke a Guinness World Record by playing a continuous basketball game for 121 hours and 3 minutes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Goat opens gate, lets kangaroo loose in South Carolina
Goat opens gate, lets kangaroo loose in South Carolina
Tiny goat is the shortest in the world at 1 foot, 3 inches tall
Tiny goat is the shortest in the world at 1 foot, 3 inches tall
Escaped rodeo steers run loose on Texas highway
Escaped rodeo steers run loose on Texas highway
Lucky numbers 6-6-6 lead Michigan man to $2.39M lottery jackpot
Lucky numbers 6-6-6 lead Michigan man to $2.39M lottery jackpot
Painting bought for $2.99 at Goodwill auctioned for $2,875
Painting bought for $2.99 at Goodwill auctioned for $2,875
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement