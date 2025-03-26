Man goes viral for 'mundane absurdity' of fixing a McDonald's sign

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 26 (UPI) -- A British man has become an unlikely hero on social media after he took it upon himself to repair a McDonald's restaurant sign that had become an object of curiosity for a Facebook group.

The Dull Men's Club group on Facebook had garnered multiple posts about the sign at the McDonald's at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds, England, because the sign's "D" was missing its inside -- making it more of a silhouette than a letter.

Steve Lovell took it upon himself to correct the issue, and painstakingly researched McDonald's branding guidelines to allow him to correctly 3D print a filling for the D.

Lovell said he ended up going through the process a second time when it turned out another McDonald's sign at the same location was suffering from the same "mildly annoying" problem.

Lovell's posts about his fixes went viral on the social media site, making him a hero that many commenters joked made him too interesting to remain in the so-called Dull Men's Club.

"I think it's the whole pointlessness of this that has caught people's attention," Lovell told the BBC. "Not many people would notice a sign missing bits from it, fewer still would be bothered by it and practically no-one at all would bother to spend time and effort actually rectifying it."

Lovell's efforts were also celebrated by the White Rose Shopping Centre, which presented him with a certificate jokingly declaring him to be the "Employee of the Month."

"Thank you Steve, our March employee of the month, for your selfless work -- we're lovin' it," the mall said on social media.

Lovell said his actions weren't about helping a corporation or getting attention for himself.

"The fix wasn't even for the benefit of McDonald's as some people claim," he said. "It was for me, and anyone else that would have noticed. Sharing it was just about the mundane absurdity."