'March Napness' bracket tracks hibernation habits of sanctuary bears

March 26 (UPI) -- An international animal welfare group announced the start of March Napness, a March Madness-style bracket tournament tracking when bears at sanctuaries across Europe will wake from hibernation.

Four Paws, which operates animal sanctuaries across the world, kicked off the annual tournament with a bracket of 23 European brown bears living at six sanctuaries in Europe.

"The sleepiest bear wins," Four Paws spokesperson Claire LaFrance told NPR. "The bear that remains sleeping the longest is crowned king or queen for that year."

LaFrance said a bear is kicked out of the bracket after waking from hibernation and remaining active for at least five days.

"When animals, especially bears, hibernate, they can actually wake up from time to time," LaFrance said. "They can wake up, they can get out of their den, and they can walk around. Maybe have a snack, and then go back to sleep."

The bears were all rescued from captivity and are unable to return to the wild. LaFrance said some of the bears are more reliant on humans than others.

"Some bears prefer to make their own dens, and some bears prefer that we provide them with the dens so they do none of the work. They're just like, 'thank you for my bed and goodnight,'" she said.

LaFrance said March Napness is aimed at teaching the public about two subjects: bear conservation and the importance of rest.

"I think they can really help bring back the movement that sleep is self-care and there's no harm in taking a little nap when you need it," LaFrance said.