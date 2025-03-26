Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 26, 2025 / 12:15 PM

'March Napness' bracket tracks hibernation habits of sanctuary bears

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 26 (UPI) -- An international animal welfare group announced the start of March Napness, a March Madness-style bracket tournament tracking when bears at sanctuaries across Europe will wake from hibernation.

Four Paws, which operates animal sanctuaries across the world, kicked off the annual tournament with a bracket of 23 European brown bears living at six sanctuaries in Europe.

Advertisement

"The sleepiest bear wins," Four Paws spokesperson Claire LaFrance told NPR. "The bear that remains sleeping the longest is crowned king or queen for that year."

LaFrance said a bear is kicked out of the bracket after waking from hibernation and remaining active for at least five days.

"When animals, especially bears, hibernate, they can actually wake up from time to time," LaFrance said. "They can wake up, they can get out of their den, and they can walk around. Maybe have a snack, and then go back to sleep."

Advertisement

The bears were all rescued from captivity and are unable to return to the wild. LaFrance said some of the bears are more reliant on humans than others.

"Some bears prefer to make their own dens, and some bears prefer that we provide them with the dens so they do none of the work. They're just like, 'thank you for my bed and goodnight,'" she said.

LaFrance said March Napness is aimed at teaching the public about two subjects: bear conservation and the importance of rest.

"I think they can really help bring back the movement that sleep is self-care and there's no harm in taking a little nap when you need it," LaFrance said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Tiny goat is the shortest in the world at 1 foot, 3 inches tall
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Tiny goat is the shortest in the world at 1 foot, 3 inches tall
March 25 (UPI) -- A full-grown goat standing at just 1 foot, 3 inches tall has been dubbed the shortest living goat in the world by Guinness World Records.
Escaped rodeo steers run loose on Texas highway
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Escaped rodeo steers run loose on Texas highway
March 25 (UPI) -- A Texas highway turned into an impromptu rodeo when six steers escaped from a trailer and took off running.
Idaho man breaks basketball passing record -- and a wall sign
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho man breaks basketball passing record -- and a wall sign
March 24 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record -- and a sign at the organization's headquarters -- by completing 38 behind-the-back basketball passes in 30 seconds.
Lucky numbers 6-6-6 lead Michigan man to $2.39M lottery jackpot
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lucky numbers 6-6-6 lead Michigan man to $2.39M lottery jackpot
March 24 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won $500 playing 6-6-6 in a Daily 3 lottery drawing used $100 of his winnings to buy Fast Cash tickets and wound up with a $2.39 million jackpot.
Police wrangle loose donkey with mints
Odd News // 1 day ago
Police wrangle loose donkey with mints
March 24 (UPI) -- Police in England's West Midlands were able to wrangle an escaped donkey wandering in traffic by "bribing him" with his favorite treat -- mints.
Australian father and son complete 45 consecutive loops in a glider
Odd News // 1 day ago
Australian father and son complete 45 consecutive loops in a glider
March 24 (UPI) -- An Australian father and son took to the sky in a glider and broke a Guinness World Record by performing 45 consecutive inside loops.
Otters escape from Wisconsin zoo enclosure amid snowstorm
Odd News // 2 days ago
Otters escape from Wisconsin zoo enclosure amid snowstorm
March 24 (UPI) -- Keepers at a Wisconsin zoo are on the hunt for a pair of otters that escaped from their enclosure under cover of a snowstorm.
Goat opens gate, lets kangaroo loose in South Carolina
Odd News // 2 days ago
Goat opens gate, lets kangaroo loose in South Carolina
March 24 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina rounded up an escaped kangaroo, which turned out to have been released by a mischievous goat.
Georgia men play single basketball game for record-breaking 121 hours
Odd News // 4 days ago
Georgia men play single basketball game for record-breaking 121 hours
March 21 (UPI) -- A group of Georgia men broke a Guinness World Record by playing a continuous basketball game for 121 hours and 3 minutes.
Maryland man buys the wrong lottery ticket, wins $50,000
Odd News // 4 days ago
Maryland man buys the wrong lottery ticket, wins $50,000
March 21 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who accidentally hit the wrong button a lottery ticket vending machine ended up winning $50,000 from the accidentally-purchased game.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Goat opens gate, lets kangaroo loose in South Carolina
Goat opens gate, lets kangaroo loose in South Carolina
Tiny goat is the shortest in the world at 1 foot, 3 inches tall
Tiny goat is the shortest in the world at 1 foot, 3 inches tall
Lucky numbers 6-6-6 lead Michigan man to $2.39M lottery jackpot
Lucky numbers 6-6-6 lead Michigan man to $2.39M lottery jackpot
Escaped rodeo steers run loose on Texas highway
Escaped rodeo steers run loose on Texas highway
Painting bought for $2.99 at Goodwill auctioned for $2,875
Painting bought for $2.99 at Goodwill auctioned for $2,875
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement