"The exact number of days it would be overdue is actually 18,783 days, and if we charged a standard .10 cents per day would actually equal out to $1,878.30," the post said.
The librarian wrote that the library's board voted to do away with late fees just last month, so the return doesn't require any payment.
"This anonymous person was even nice enough to throw in a $20 bill with the book! How cool is that? According to the technical aspects of this case, I actually owe this person $20 now," the librarian wrote.