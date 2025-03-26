A book was anonymously returned to the Enderlin Municipal Library in North Dakota 51 years past its due date, along with a $20 bill. Photo courtesy of the Enderlin Municipal Library/Facebook

March 26 (UPI) -- A North Dakota library said a copy of Rebecca by author Daphne du Maurier was returned anonymously through the mail 51 years after its due date. The Enderlin Municipal Library said on social media that the book arrived recently in a media mail package with no return address, and the librarian who found the item soon determined it was checked out 51 years earlier and had been due back on Oct. 6, 1973. Advertisement

"The exact number of days it would be overdue is actually 18,783 days, and if we charged a standard .10 cents per day would actually equal out to $1,878.30," the post said.

The librarian wrote that the library's board voted to do away with late fees just last month, so the return doesn't require any payment.

"This anonymous person was even nice enough to throw in a $20 bill with the book! How cool is that? According to the technical aspects of this case, I actually owe this person $20 now," the librarian wrote.