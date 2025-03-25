Trending
March 25, 2025 / 2:09 PM

Tiny goat is the shortest in the world at 1 foot, 3 inches tall

By Ben Hooper
March 25 (UPI) -- A full-grown goat standing at just 1 foot, 3 inches tall has been dubbed the shortest living goat in the world by Guinness World Records.

Karumbi, a 4-year-old female black pygmy goat, belongs to Kerala, India, farmer Peter Lenu, who said he hadn't considered her diminutive stature could be record-breaking until a guest remarked that his pygmy goats seemed much smaller than the others they had seen.

Karumbi, one of 23 goats on Lenu's farm, is the clear smallest of the bunch. The farmer took her to be officially measured by a veterinarian, who confirmed she is just 1 foot, 3 inches tall.

"I take special care to maintain the genetic quality of all the animals I have," the farmer told Guinness World Records.

Karumbi already has one kid, and Lenu recently learned she is pregnant again.

Escaped rodeo steers run loose on Texas highway
Odd News // 47 minutes ago
Escaped rodeo steers run loose on Texas highway
March 25 (UPI) -- A Texas highway turned into an impromptu rodeo when six steers escaped from a trailer and took off running.
Idaho man breaks basketball passing record -- and a wall sign
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Idaho man breaks basketball passing record -- and a wall sign
March 24 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record -- and a sign at the organization's headquarters -- by completing 38 behind-the-back basketball passes in 30 seconds.
Lucky numbers 6-6-6 lead Michigan man to $2.39M lottery jackpot
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Lucky numbers 6-6-6 lead Michigan man to $2.39M lottery jackpot
March 24 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won $500 playing 6-6-6 in a Daily 3 lottery drawing used $100 of his winnings to buy Fast Cash tickets and wound up with a $2.39 million jackpot.
Police wrangle loose donkey with mints
Odd News // 1 day ago
Police wrangle loose donkey with mints
March 24 (UPI) -- Police in England's West Midlands were able to wrangle an escaped donkey wandering in traffic by "bribing him" with his favorite treat -- mints.
Australian father and son complete 45 consecutive loops in a glider
Odd News // 1 day ago
Australian father and son complete 45 consecutive loops in a glider
March 24 (UPI) -- An Australian father and son took to the sky in a glider and broke a Guinness World Record by performing 45 consecutive inside loops.
Otters escape from Wisconsin zoo enclosure amid snowstorm
Odd News // 1 day ago
Otters escape from Wisconsin zoo enclosure amid snowstorm
March 24 (UPI) -- Keepers at a Wisconsin zoo are on the hunt for a pair of otters that escaped from their enclosure under cover of a snowstorm.
Goat opens gate, lets kangaroo loose in South Carolina
Odd News // 1 day ago
Goat opens gate, lets kangaroo loose in South Carolina
March 24 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina rounded up an escaped kangaroo, which turned out to have been released by a mischievous goat.
Georgia men play single basketball game for record-breaking 121 hours
Odd News // 3 days ago
Georgia men play single basketball game for record-breaking 121 hours
March 21 (UPI) -- A group of Georgia men broke a Guinness World Record by playing a continuous basketball game for 121 hours and 3 minutes.
Maryland man buys the wrong lottery ticket, wins $50,000
Odd News // 3 days ago
Maryland man buys the wrong lottery ticket, wins $50,000
March 21 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who accidentally hit the wrong button a lottery ticket vending machine ended up winning $50,000 from the accidentally-purchased game.
Library book back in circulation after being 98 years overdue
Odd News // 3 days ago
Library book back in circulation after being 98 years overdue
March 21 (UPI) -- Librarians in Ohio said a copy of "Wild West" by Bertrand W. Sinclair is returning to circulation after being returned 98 years past its due date.
