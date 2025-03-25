Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 25 (UPI) -- A full-grown goat standing at just 1 foot, 3 inches tall has been dubbed the shortest living goat in the world by Guinness World Records.

Karumbi, a 4-year-old female black pygmy goat, belongs to Kerala, India, farmer Peter Lenu, who said he hadn't considered her diminutive stature could be record-breaking until a guest remarked that his pygmy goats seemed much smaller than the others they had seen.

Advertisement

Karumbi, one of 23 goats on Lenu's farm, is the clear smallest of the bunch. The farmer took her to be officially measured by a veterinarian, who confirmed she is just 1 foot, 3 inches tall.

"I take special care to maintain the genetic quality of all the animals I have," the farmer told Guinness World Records.

Karumbi already has one kid, and Lenu recently learned she is pregnant again.