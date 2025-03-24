Lucky numbers 6-6-6 lead Michigan man to $2.39M lottery jackpot

A Michigan man won $500 playing the numbers 6-6-6 in a Daily 3 lottery drawing and used $100 of his winnings to buy Jackpot Slots Millionaire tickets, which earned him a $2.39 million jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

March 24 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won $500 playing 6-6-6 in a Daily 3 lottery drawing used $100 of his winnings to buy Fast Cash tickets and wound up with a $2.39 million jackpot. The Shiawassee County man told Michigan Lottery officials his luck began with a $500 win in a Daily 3 drawing.

"I played 6-6-6 on a couple of Daily 3 tickets and won big," the player said. "I decided to take $100 of my winnings and buy some Fast Cash tickets because the jackpot was so huge."

The man bought $100 worth of Jackpot Slots Millionaire tickets from King's Corner Market of Owosso.

"As soon as the clerk handed me the tickets, I ran my eyes over them to see if I had won anything. I was absolutely shocked to see that I had hit the jackpot for $2.39 million! We started celebrating in the store and then I got to make the best phone call I've ever made to my family and friends to tell them the news! Everyone has been so happy for me and my wife," the winner said.

The man said his winnings will go toward paying bills and making investments.

"Winning a $500 prize for matching the Daily 3 is great but turning that into a record-setting $2.39 million Fast Cash progressive jackpot win is incredible," Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli said. "Fast Cash games are great for players because they feature exciting prizes and great for retailers because the progressive jackpot attracts players as it grows and grows."