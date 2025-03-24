Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 24, 2025 / 3:56 PM

Lucky numbers 6-6-6 lead Michigan man to $2.39M lottery jackpot

By Ben Hooper
A Michigan man won $500 playing the numbers 6-6-6 in a Daily 3 lottery drawing and used $100 of his winnings to buy Jackpot Slots Millionaire tickets, which earned him a $2.39 million jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery
A Michigan man won $500 playing the numbers 6-6-6 in a Daily 3 lottery drawing and used $100 of his winnings to buy Jackpot Slots Millionaire tickets, which earned him a $2.39 million jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 24 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won $500 playing 6-6-6 in a Daily 3 lottery drawing used $100 of his winnings to buy Fast Cash tickets and wound up with a $2.39 million jackpot.

The Shiawassee County man told Michigan Lottery officials his luck began with a $500 win in a Daily 3 drawing.

Advertisement

"I played 6-6-6 on a couple of Daily 3 tickets and won big," the player said. "I decided to take $100 of my winnings and buy some Fast Cash tickets because the jackpot was so huge."

The man bought $100 worth of Jackpot Slots Millionaire tickets from King's Corner Market of Owosso.

"As soon as the clerk handed me the tickets, I ran my eyes over them to see if I had won anything. I was absolutely shocked to see that I had hit the jackpot for $2.39 million! We started celebrating in the store and then I got to make the best phone call I've ever made to my family and friends to tell them the news! Everyone has been so happy for me and my wife," the winner said.

The man said his winnings will go toward paying bills and making investments.

Advertisement

"Winning a $500 prize for matching the Daily 3 is great but turning that into a record-setting $2.39 million Fast Cash progressive jackpot win is incredible," Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli said. "Fast Cash games are great for players because they feature exciting prizes and great for retailers because the progressive jackpot attracts players as it grows and grows."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Police wrangle loose donkey with mints
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Police wrangle loose donkey with mints
March 24 (UPI) -- Police in England's West Midlands were able to wrangle an escaped donkey wandering in traffic by "bribing him" with his favorite treat -- mints.
Australian father and son complete 45 consecutive loops in a glider
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Australian father and son complete 45 consecutive loops in a glider
March 24 (UPI) -- An Australian father and son took to the sky in a glider and broke a Guinness World Record by performing 45 consecutive inside loops.
Otters escape from Wisconsin zoo enclosure amid snowstorm
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Otters escape from Wisconsin zoo enclosure amid snowstorm
March 24 (UPI) -- Keepers at a Wisconsin zoo are on the hunt for a pair of otters that escaped from their enclosure under cover of a snowstorm.
Goat opens gate, lets kangaroo loose in South Carolina
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Goat opens gate, lets kangaroo loose in South Carolina
March 24 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina rounded up an escaped kangaroo, which turned out to have been released by a mischievous goat.
Georgia men play single basketball game for record-breaking 121 hours
Odd News // 3 days ago
Georgia men play single basketball game for record-breaking 121 hours
March 21 (UPI) -- A group of Georgia men broke a Guinness World Record by playing a continuous basketball game for 121 hours and 3 minutes.
Maryland man buys the wrong lottery ticket, wins $50,000
Odd News // 3 days ago
Maryland man buys the wrong lottery ticket, wins $50,000
March 21 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who accidentally hit the wrong button a lottery ticket vending machine ended up winning $50,000 from the accidentally-purchased game.
Library book back in circulation after being 98 years overdue
Odd News // 3 days ago
Library book back in circulation after being 98 years overdue
March 21 (UPI) -- Librarians in Ohio said a copy of "Wild West" by Bertrand W. Sinclair is returning to circulation after being returned 98 years past its due date.
Ohio police chase down loose goat on busy highway
Odd News // 3 days ago
Ohio police chase down loose goat on busy highway
March 21 (UPI) -- A goat on the loose in an Ohio city led police on a hoof chase on a busy highway before getting a new home at a farm.
Sheriff's office uses drone to rescue 3 deer from frozen lake
Odd News // 3 days ago
Sheriff's office uses drone to rescue 3 deer from frozen lake
March 20 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin sheriff's office used a drone to rescue three deer that had fallen through the thin ice on a partially frozen lake.
Errand to get new tires leads to $250,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 3 days ago
Errand to get new tires leads to $250,000 lottery prize
March 20 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said going on an errand to replace the tires on his vehicle led to his winning a $250,000 lottery prize.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Painting bought for $2.99 at Goodwill auctioned for $2,875
Painting bought for $2.99 at Goodwill auctioned for $2,875
Otters escape from Wisconsin zoo enclosure amid snowstorm
Otters escape from Wisconsin zoo enclosure amid snowstorm
Georgia men play single basketball game for record-breaking 121 hours
Georgia men play single basketball game for record-breaking 121 hours
Woman wins $1M lottery prize thanks to store's low stock
Woman wins $1M lottery prize thanks to store's low stock
Goat opens gate, lets kangaroo loose in South Carolina
Goat opens gate, lets kangaroo loose in South Carolina
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement